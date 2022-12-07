Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 413.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,370,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103,098 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $14,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 51.3% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 44.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 178,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,434,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,383,000 after purchasing an additional 538,403 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In related news, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.34 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,754.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LUMN traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.32. 145,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,869,616. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

