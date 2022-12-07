Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $16.22 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 842.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 608,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,809 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.52% of PacWest Bancorp worth $16,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 401.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 873,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after purchasing an additional 699,034 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,493,000 after purchasing an additional 610,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 233.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACW. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,699. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.62.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

