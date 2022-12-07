Cuisine Solutions (OTCMKTS:CUSI) Trading Up 0.3%

Cuisine Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CUSI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.
Cuisine Solutions Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.71.
Cuisine Solutions Company Profile
Cuisine Solutions, Inc produces and markets various food products in the United States. Its products include beef, lamb, pork and veal, pastas, poultry, sauces, seafood, and vegetarian meals. The company offers its products to foodservice, on board services, retail, military, and national restaurant chain industries.
