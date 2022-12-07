CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by DSC Advisors L.P.

DSC Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 10.3% of DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. DSC Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 316,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.84.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.12. 115,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The company has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.62%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.