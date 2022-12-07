CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. CyberDragon Gold has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and $204,674.62 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 58.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000342 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05619352 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00497709 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,008.23 or 0.29749540 BTC.

CyberDragon Gold Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. The official message board for CyberDragon Gold is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberDragon Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

