D1 Capital Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 52,000 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,746,000. ASML makes up approximately 0.6% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in ASML by 11.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of ASML by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($684.21) to €700.00 ($736.84) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. KBC Securities downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ASML from €732.00 ($770.53) to €745.00 ($784.21) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.46.

ASML Stock Up 1.7 %

ASML stock traded up $10.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $603.06. 29,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,706. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $817.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $247.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $498.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.19.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 30.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

About ASML

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.