D1 Capital Partners L.P. Has $254.48 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492,057 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up 6.0% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.58% of Snowflake worth $254,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.21. The company had a trading volume of 145,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,267. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $110.26 and a one year high of $377.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average of $155.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

