D1 Capital Partners L.P. Sells 3,737,653 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

D1 Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737,653 shares during the quarter. Procore Technologies comprises about 2.8% of D1 Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. D1 Capital Partners L.P. owned approximately 1.91% of Procore Technologies worth $117,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCOR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 50.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 34,374 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth about $889,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter valued at $8,653,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 16.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCOR traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.32. 9,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,855. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCOR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.46.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,010. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

