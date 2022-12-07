DAFNA Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,331,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after acquiring an additional 766,441 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,499,000 after acquiring an additional 415,232 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 787,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 332,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITOS stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.69. 4,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,617. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $52.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.42.

About iTeos Therapeutics

iTeos Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.48% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

