DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys 219,894 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 935,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219,894 shares during the period. Adicet Bio accounts for approximately 3.7% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 2.34% of Adicet Bio worth $13,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $18,740,000. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 62.9% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,443,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 943,725 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the second quarter worth $12,771,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth $11,583,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 42.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after purchasing an additional 240,563 shares in the last quarter.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Adicet Bio to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Adicet Bio to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.14.

Adicet Bio Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Adicet Bio

Shares of NASDAQ:ACET traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,622. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51.

In related news, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,389. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 66,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $1,122,701.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake Aftab sold 6,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $146,307.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,128 shares of company stock worth $1,794,728 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.