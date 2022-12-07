DAFNA Capital Management LLC Buys 67,684 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,684 shares during the period. Revolution Medicines makes up approximately 1.6% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,852,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after purchasing an additional 512,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $386,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Medicines by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Revolution Medicines news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Horn sold 17,768 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $358,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 17,767 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $362,624.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,624.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $743,193. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RVMD stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.64. 104,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,230. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.87). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 829.80% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RVMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

