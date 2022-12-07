DAFNA Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,904 shares during the quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 2.67% of F-star Therapeutics worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 152.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in F-star Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 36,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

F-star Therapeutics Price Performance

F-star Therapeutics stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 1,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,814. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines are used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company's principal product candidate is FS118 and is being evaluated in a proof-of-concept Phase 2 trial in PD-1/PD-L1 acquired resistance head and neck cancer patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.