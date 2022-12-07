DAFNA Capital Management LLC Has $379,000 Stake in LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,997 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LAVA Therapeutics were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LVTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LAVA Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of LAVA Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.
LAVA Therapeutics Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of LVTX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.97. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,335. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LAVA Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $7.89.
LAVA Therapeutics Profile
LAVA Therapeutics N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing cancer treatments. The company, through its Gammabody platform, develops a portfolio of novel bispecific antibodies to engage and leverage the potency and precision of gamma delta T cells to elicit an anti-tumor immune response and enhance outcomes for cancer patients.
