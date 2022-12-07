DAFNA Capital Management LLC Purchases 42,500 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences makes up 1.3% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Arcus Biosciences worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.37. 18,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,711. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,677 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $333,151.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,155.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

