DAFNA Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,000,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.80% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 648,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regulus Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Regulus Therapeutics Profile

NASDAQ RGLS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.56. 46 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,247. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.66.

(Get Rating)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regulus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.