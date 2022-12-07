DAFNA Capital Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

DAFNA Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences makes up about 2.2% of DAFNA Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DAFNA Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,092. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $129.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 210.90 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $153,169.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,170.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,531 shares of company stock valued at $14,698,796 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

