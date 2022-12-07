Dark Forest Capital Management LP Has $2.71 Million Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 945.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105,368 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Kennametal worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Kennametal by 127.7% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 42,505 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.32. 13,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,194. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.89.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $494.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

