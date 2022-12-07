Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $1.21 Million Position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,558 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 7.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 885.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Consumer Edge cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.70.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

About The Hain Celestial Group

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,156. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.77. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.