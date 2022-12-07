Darsana Capital Partners LP Buys 3,225,000 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225,000 shares during the period. Gray Television makes up 3.8% of Darsana Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Darsana Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $69,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Gray Television by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,577 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 194.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,207,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,611 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Gray Television by 6.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

GTN traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. 17,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.60. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,395.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gray Television news, Director Richard Lee Boger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $414,395.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Patrick Laplatney purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 17,200 shares of company stock worth $172,620. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GTN shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Gray Television from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

