Darwin Global Management Ltd. Has $188.24 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,849,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187,425 shares during the quarter. AstraZeneca comprises 100.0% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of AstraZeneca worth $188,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($146.32) to £118 ($143.88) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.44) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,831,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

