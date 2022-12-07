Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of PLAY stock traded down $2.69 on Wednesday, hitting $33.51. 3,298,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,887,882.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 181,977 shares of company stock worth $5,821,830. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,318,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,512,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after buying an additional 84,216 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

