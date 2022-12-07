Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 6.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $55.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded as low as $33.38 and last traded at $33.88. 107,837 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,087,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $158,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,800.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tony Wehner acquired 14,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,906.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,887.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 181,977 shares of company stock valued at $5,821,830. 3.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 6.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAY. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 221.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.