Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,285.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $197,745.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
EA traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $125.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,509. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.87.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.
Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.
