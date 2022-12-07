Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has $10.43 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 27,658.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,562,453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,068,193 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,572,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,489 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 163.0% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,621,832 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,048,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,525,279,000 after acquiring an additional 919,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the second quarter worth about $293,917,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.26. 29,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,312. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $684.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.07. The company has a market cap of $109.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Intuit

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Varun Krishna sold 7,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.80, for a total value of $3,353,050.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,695 shares of company stock worth $7,418,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

