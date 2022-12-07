Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Sells 33,924 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,924 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $330.26. 24,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,655. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $163.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $304.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.56. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

