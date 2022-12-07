DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.17.

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their target price on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of DaVita stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.21.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DaVita will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

