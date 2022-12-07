Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of DAWN opened at $21.06 on Monday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $2,512,708.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,469,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,246,924.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,464,301 shares in the company, valued at $157,012,783.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Xi L.P. Canaan sold 106,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $2,512,708.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,469,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,246,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,294,164 shares of company stock valued at $26,111,490. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.