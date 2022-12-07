Dean Capital Management Acquires 3,421 Shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC)

Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned 0.24% of Preformed Line Products worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 22.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 4.4% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 6,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preformed Line Products in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Barbara P. Ruhlman Revocable Tr sold 810,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $35,981,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLPC traded up $3.13 on Wednesday, hitting $93.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,979. Preformed Line Products has a 1-year low of $54.97 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $461.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

