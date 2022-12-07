Dean Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Dean Capital Management lowered its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextGen Healthcare

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $647,440.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,788 shares of company stock worth $2,246,225. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

NXGN stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 9,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,428. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

