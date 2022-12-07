Dean Capital Management Grows Stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Plexus were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after purchasing an additional 15,398 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Plexus by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plexus by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,563,000 after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Plexus by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 865,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,842,000 after purchasing an additional 148,590 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 862,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,535,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Plexus to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,798.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $159,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,642,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLXS traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 1,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.05. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $112.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

