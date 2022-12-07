Dean Capital Management Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Dean Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American States Water by 2.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American States Water by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of American States Water by 0.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American States Water from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

American States Water Stock Up 0.2 %

AWR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.51. 4,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,901. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.38. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $134.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

