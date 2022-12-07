Dean Capital Management Sells 6,601 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,601 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,004,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 55,673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $3,678,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 117,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter worth about $254,000.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 11,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,141. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $346.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

