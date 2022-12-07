DeepOnion (ONION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 7th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.12 million and $492.44 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00121355 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00224960 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00044615 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000202 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,764,726 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.