Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.20

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13.

Deere & Company has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $29.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.5%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $440.65. 1,396,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,787,019. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $391.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,358 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,332 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 95.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 131.9% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.11.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.