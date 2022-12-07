Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.98. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 371 shares traded.

DH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

