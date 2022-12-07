Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Gap Up to $11.65

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.65, but opened at $11.98. Definitive Healthcare shares last traded at $11.77, with a volume of 371 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)
- Low Beta, High Yield Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good
- How to Play Apple and Amazon Heading in 2023
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.