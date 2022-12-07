Delphia USA Inc. Acquires 17,222 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,449 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 1,403.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 54.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

AAL stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.72. 692,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,201,700. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $21.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Airlines Group news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $25,155.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,281.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.21.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

