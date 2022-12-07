Delphia USA Inc. Buys New Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 822.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 502,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after acquiring an additional 448,195 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,588,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,102,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Andersons by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 973,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 255,347 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Andersons during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ANDE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,479. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Andersons had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

