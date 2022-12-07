Delphia USA Inc. Buys New Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group to $680.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.67.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Price Performance

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total value of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $7.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $614.60. 5,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,583. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $575.34 and a 200-day moving average of $584.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

