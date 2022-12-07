Delphia USA Inc. Buys Shares of 20,622 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the first quarter worth about $117,390,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 114.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 196.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 601,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,962,000 after purchasing an additional 398,192 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camping World by 1,099.3% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 408,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 374,406 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 366,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Camping World Stock Down 2.4 %

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 16,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $509,946.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,411.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 272,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $7,498,993.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,540,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 289,504 shares of company stock worth $8,022,560 over the last three months. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWH traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.55. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $43.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.96.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.19). Camping World had a return on equity of 65.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.07%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

