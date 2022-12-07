Delphia USA Inc. Has $479,000 Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $74,642,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the second quarter worth $50,867,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

Insider Activity at Bunge

In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bunge Stock Performance

BG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.71.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $95.33. The stock had a trading volume of 22,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,008. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.43%.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More

