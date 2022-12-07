Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,821,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,215,000 after buying an additional 2,222,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,242,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,675,000 after buying an additional 1,154,632 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 447.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,927,000 after buying an additional 667,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 949.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 652,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,215,000 after buying an additional 590,114 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.952 dividend. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

