Delphia USA Inc. Makes New Investment in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 66,497 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 168,740,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,209,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,696,595 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 29,126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,866,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Southwestern Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SWN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,198,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,131,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.23. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.11.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Southwestern Energy

(Get Rating)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.