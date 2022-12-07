Delphia USA Inc. Purchases New Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AYX traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $42.41. 47,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,026. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.59. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The company had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

