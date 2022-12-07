Delphia USA Inc. Takes $370,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $477.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications to $390.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.35.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $377.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $678.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.