DF Dent & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, reaching $74.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,465. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

