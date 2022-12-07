DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,935,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,942 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,504,000 after purchasing an additional 76,019 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $154.78. The stock had a trading volume of 70,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,102. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.63 and a 200-day moving average of $147.96.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

