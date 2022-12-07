DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus dropped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.46. The stock had a trading volume of 75,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.23. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.75 and a twelve month high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 75.30%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.