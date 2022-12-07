DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $5.37 Million Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 173,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,635 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,919,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 36,521 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Cryoport in the 1st quarter valued at $1,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:CYRX traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,557. Cryoport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market cap of $853.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

