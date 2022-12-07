DF Dent & Co. Inc. Invests $902,000 in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned 0.24% of Beazer Homes USA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BZH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 94.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA during the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Beazer Homes USA from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

BZH stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.63. 2,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,105. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a market capitalization of $420.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $827.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

