DF Dent & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MMP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,023. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.94. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 55.55% and a net margin of 34.72%. Equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Insider Activity at Magellan Midstream Partners

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMP shares. Wolfe Research lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

